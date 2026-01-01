Join us at the Thoughtworks Bucharest office for an interactive event dedicated to fostering a strong community of tech specialists. Based on our shared dedication to technical excellence and knowledge sharing, this event aims to create opportunities for connection, learning and empowerment through the exchange of ideas and practices.
Date: Thursday, February 26
Location: Thoughtworks Bucharest office
Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
We’ll explore a structured approach to adopting AI in software delivery — from establishing strong engineering foundations and security guardrails, to validating ideas through measured pilots and ultimately, embedding AI into everyday development practice.
The session will feature talks by Inger Dickson, Product Delivery Principal and Gheorghe Paladi, software engineer at Thoughtworks.
Spaces are limited, so please register below to secure your spot. We look forward to seeing you.
Meet our speakers
Inger Dickson
Inger is a principal project manager experienced in leading complex initiatives and roles such as program manager or delivery partner. She excels in requirements analysis, stakeholder management, building high-performing teams and driving projects with lean and agile methods. With domain expertise in software & internet, retail and banking, Inger has managed major accounts. She is also a Thoughtworks University (TWU) trainer, Agile coach, regular conference speaker and advocate for effective product delivery, with a keen interest in strategic development and emerging areas like prompt engineering and ethical AI.
Gheorghe Paladi
Gheorghe is a senior software engineer with over 20 years of hands-on experience building reliable, scalable systems. He has worked with various cloud platforms, modern languages and distributed architectures, and enjoys tackling the challenges of keeping complex systems running smoothly. Gheorghe can lead projects when needed but thrives in collaborative environments where teams deliver great solutions together.
Register here
Thursday, February 26, 6:30 pm
Thoughtworks Romania - Bucharest office
Calea Dorobanți no. 239, 1st floor