Join us at the Thoughtworks Bucharest office for an interactive event dedicated to fostering a strong community of tech specialists. Based on our shared dedication to technical excellence and knowledge sharing, this event aims to create opportunities for connection, learning and empowerment through the exchange of ideas and practices.

Date: Thursday, February 26

Location: Thoughtworks Bucharest office

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

We’ll explore a structured approach to adopting AI in software delivery — from establishing strong engineering foundations and security guardrails, to validating ideas through measured pilots and ultimately, embedding AI into everyday development practice.



The session will feature talks by Inger Dickson, Product Delivery Principal and Gheorghe Paladi, software engineer at Thoughtworks.



Spaces are limited, so please register below to secure your spot. We look forward to seeing you.