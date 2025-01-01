LGBTQIA+ in tech

A home for ALL technologists
There are many people around the world who face violence and discrimination simply because of who they love, how they identify, or who they are. At Thoughtworks, we're committed to creating an inclusive community, and making tech reflective of the world around us. We call this a more equitable tech future.
Fostering an inclusive community for LGBTQIA+ technologists is really important to us. We're proud of the progress we've made, but there is much more work to do.
L, Lesbian. G, Gay. B, Bisexual. T, Trans. Q, Queer/Questioning. I, Intersex. A, Asexual/Aromantic. + And many more.
"You be You. As you are, where you are" is Thoughtworks' PRIDE theme this year: We are proud of the steps we have taken as an organization to ensure everyone feels comfortable to be themselves here. But inclusion is never 'done', we're exploring as a community what we need to continue to work on, to make belonging real for everyone. How we can support each other and make space for every 'You' to be you.
Our journey with Stonewall
We're humbled to make the top 100 in Stonewall's index of LGBTQIA+ organizations, and to be recognized with awards for bi and trans inclusion.
Hora Segura
We have been working with Todo Mejora, the 'It Gets Better' foundation, in Chile for several years. Our efforts together focus on the systems supporting their LGBTQIA+ 24 hour helpline.
Thoughtworker stories and advice
It's more than just a pronoun
This blog post outlines the evolutionary basis for our assumptions about people, and why they may be wrong. It shares advice that we put into practice at Thoughtworks on how to be better allies to folks who may not fit with the ‘labels’ we assume for them.
Karthik's story
Karthik’s Thoughtworks journey started with our Interning with Pride program, which was launched to bring more LGBTQIA+ representation into the tech community. Meet Karthik and learn why he is determined to be heard.
Mike Drozd
From a religious upbringing, to how Pride changed his life, a very personal story of acceptance.
Effy Elden
The internet literally changed Effy's life. Her community, her personality and her entire identity.
Read our insights
-
BlogThoughtworkers on Pride and the struggle for solidarityRead more
-
BlogGender: why are you asking about it? Advice for technologists on inclusivityRead more
-
BlogAuthenticity at work? Only if we don't have to 'cover' who we areRead more
-
BlogNayana's relentless journey to change the narrative for transgender people in IndiaRead more
-
BlogLGBTQIA+ inclusion in the workplaceRead more
-
BlogHow does being accepted for who you are shape your career journey?Read more
By placing inclusion at the heart of what we do, and through better understanding the experiences of LGBTQ+ people, we’ve been able to remove barriers, offer better support and improve allyship across our business.
By placing inclusion at the heart of what we do, and through better understanding the experiences of LGBTQ+ people, we’ve been able to remove barriers, offer better support and improve allyship across our business.