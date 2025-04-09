Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Download the e-book

Digital lending reimagined:

The power of Capabilities as a Service
E-books Back

India’s lending sector is experiencing a profound shift, spurred by digitally savvy consumers who expect seamless, all-in-one financial solutions over siloed products. It’s time to embrace a new approach to digital lending.

 

Online lending surged by 49% year-on-year and is projected to capture over 60% of India’s fintech market by 2030. This transition is shifting the focus away from siloed product offerings to embedded financial solutions designed to meet customers’ holistic needs.

 

To thrive in this dynamic landscape, lenders need a new approach. Enter the Capabilities as a Service (CaaS) model: a modular, customer-centric approach that simplifies operations while delivering tailored solutions in real time.

 

Discover the strategies and technology essential to transforming your lending operations.

Download the e-book

Inside the e-book you’ll find

The evolution of digital lending

 

Understand the key market trends that are underpinning this paradigm shift in digital lending.

 

Four strategic levers for success

 

Achieve strategic success by leveraging omnichannel sourcing, real-time personalization, dynamic risk assessment and delivering a seamless user experience.

The Capabilities as a Service model

 

Explore a new platform approach to digital lending that’s structured around three horizontal modules powered by a central catalog of capabilities.

Headshot of Swapnil Shrivastava
To embrace this shift successfully, lenders need to transform from a financial institution selling products and services to a tech-centric, embedded partner fulfilling the customer’s financial needs end-to-end.
Swapnil Shrivastava
Principal Consultant, Financial Services, Thoughtworks
To embrace this shift successfully, lenders need to transform from a financial institution selling products and services to a tech-centric, embedded partner fulfilling the customer’s financial needs end-to-end.
Swapnil Shrivastava
Principal Consultant, Financial Services, Thoughtworks

Get the e-book delivered to your inbox

Fill out the form to get a complimentary copy delivered to your inbox.

Marketo Form ID is invalid !!!