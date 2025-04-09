India’s lending sector is experiencing a profound shift, spurred by digitally savvy consumers who expect seamless, all-in-one financial solutions over siloed products. It’s time to embrace a new approach to digital lending.

Online lending surged by 49% year-on-year and is projected to capture over 60% of India’s fintech market by 2030. This transition is shifting the focus away from siloed product offerings to embedded financial solutions designed to meet customers’ holistic needs.

To thrive in this dynamic landscape, lenders need a new approach. Enter the Capabilities as a Service (CaaS) model: a modular, customer-centric approach that simplifies operations while delivering tailored solutions in real time.

Discover the strategies and technology essential to transforming your lending operations.