This special edition of Vapasi brings together Thoughtworks and REA in a shared mission to open more doors for women technologists returning to their careers.

Vapasi is our returnship program that helps experienced women technologists on a career break restart their journey in tech. Over the years, it has helped hundreds of women rebuild their skills, confidence, and networks.

For the first time, Vapasi is being co-hosted with a client, combining our strengths to create a program filled with learning, mentorship, and the confidence to step back into the industry. Together, we’re making space for talented women to restart, grow, and shine.

The program will take place in Thoughtworks, Gurgaon office and upon successful completion, interns will be placed with either Thoughtworks or REA for the internship duration with an intention of converting into FTE in the designated timeline of 3 to 6 months.

Duration: 5 weeks

Format: In-person

Location: Thoughtworks, Gurgaon

Date: September 2025