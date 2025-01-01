A) No. The Vapasi training program is free of charge.
Vapasi: A Thoughtworks–REA collaboration
This special edition of Vapasi brings together Thoughtworks and REA in a shared mission to open more doors for women technologists returning to their careers.
Vapasi is our returnship program that helps experienced women technologists on a career break restart their journey in tech. Over the years, it has helped hundreds of women rebuild their skills, confidence, and networks.
For the first time, Vapasi is being co-hosted with a client, combining our strengths to create a program filled with learning, mentorship, and the confidence to step back into the industry. Together, we’re making space for talented women to restart, grow, and shine.
The program will take place in Thoughtworks, Gurgaon office and upon successful completion, interns will be placed with either Thoughtworks or REA for the internship duration with an intention of converting into FTE in the designated timeline of 3 to 6 months.
Duration: 5 weeks
Format: In-person
Location: Thoughtworks, Gurgaon
Date: September 2025
This special edition of Vapasi brings together Thoughtworks and REA in a shared mission to open more doors for women technologists returning to their careers.
Vapasi is our returnship program that helps experienced women technologists on a career break restart their journey in tech. Over the years, it has helped hundreds of women rebuild their skills, confidence, and networks.
For the first time, Vapasi is being co-hosted with a client, combining our strengths to create a program filled with learning, mentorship, and the confidence to step back into the industry. Together, we’re making space for talented women to restart, grow, and shine.
The program will take place in Thoughtworks, Gurgaon office and upon successful completion, interns will be placed with either Thoughtworks or REA for the internship duration with an intention of converting into FTE in the designated timeline of 3 to 6 months.
Duration: 5 weeks
Format: In-person
Location: Thoughtworks, Gurgaon
Date: September 2025
Eligibility criteria
Women developers with a career break of two to eight years
A minimum of two years of hands-on software development experience before taking a career break.
Foundational knowledge of Java or a similar object-oriented programming language
In the words of REA leaders
-
At REA Cyber City, we believe great talent can take many paths; some direct, others with detours but what matters most is the courage to move forward. When we learned about the Vapasi Program and its incredible impact in helping women technologists re-enter the workforce, we knew this was a journey we wanted to be part of.Vikas WadhawanChief Operating Officer, REA Cyber City
-
Returning to work after a career break takes courage but it also deserves meaningful support. With this partnership REA wants to express our commitment in rebuilding tech journeys for women who are seeking a Vapasi to the world of tech and become a part of India's growth story.Shikha BakshiHead of Talent Acquisition, REA Cyber City
-
There is something powerful about watching someone restart a journey from a place of experience and self-belief. That is what we saw in Vapasi, with women returning to tech with courage and curiosity. Partnering on the REA edition, we aim to invite more voices to the table. To participants, our best wishes. We are cheering you onSteve MaidmentChief Technology Officer, REA Group
Our approach
Training
This free Thoughtworks-certified training program enhances technical and consulting skills while building confidence through networking with senior technologists. It includes hands-on sessions, mentoring, and interactions with leaders and peers.
Internship
Selected candidates will receive a paid internship, gaining valuable experience by working on projects at REA or Thoughtworks. You will have the opportunity to contribute to innovative technology initiatives and learn agile software development methodologies and practices. A dedicated mentor will guide you through your learning journey, helping you navigate your work while also giving you the chance to experience the inclusive workplace culture that both our organisations are proud of.
Hire
A full-time position at Thoughtworks or REA may be offered based on your performance during the training and internship.
What to expect once you apply
What’s it really like to be part of Vapasi?
In this video, you’ll hear directly from past participants as they reflect on their journey through the program. From discovering Vapasi and navigating the selection process to experiencing their first day and gaining new confidence in their tech skills—these stories offer a glimpse into what makes Vapasi such a meaningful experience. Whether you're considering applying or just curious to learn more, this is a great way to understand the impact of the program, straight from those who’ve been through it.
Frequently Asked Questions
-
-
A) The training program will help sharpen your programming skills, which gets you on par with the current job market requirements.
-
A) One needs to have access to a laptop/ desktop with a stable internet connection and webcam to undergo the selection process with us.
-
A) We will be providing the laptops for the training but we would request you to have access to a laptop to go through the selection process with us.
-
A) Yes. Your registration helps us keep track of your application and makes it easy to communicate with you.
-
A) The selection process helps us in choosing the right candidates with the necessary qualifications and skill set required to participate in the program.
-
A) The intention of asking to do the coding exercise is to ensure you brush up on your basic programming knowledge before the training program. It also helps us tailor the training content to the skill level of the registrants.
-
A) Upon completion of the program, selected candidates will be offered a 3 to 6-month internship at either Thoughtworks Gurgaon or REA Gurgaon—organizations collaborating to host the program. The internship model (hybrid or in-office) will depend entirely on the project you are assigned to.
-
A) For this edition, training and internship (subject to selection) will be conducted in Gurgaon. We highly recommend people from Gurgaon to apply for this program. More details shall be provided to the candidates in further stages.
Please note that if you are selected for a full-time position, you may be required to travel to either Thoughtworks or REA office (depending on the hiring organisation) or a client office for the project or the business needs in Gurgaon.
-
A) Upon completion of the program, selected candidates may be offered a 3 to 6 month internship at either Thoughtworks Gurgaon or REA Gurgaon. The mode of internship, whether hybrid or in-office, will depend on the project you are assigned to