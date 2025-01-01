STEP is an eighteen month-long intensive entry-level programme which follows a unique “work while you study” methodology that offers you the chance to learn theory and apply it while you work.
As a STEP intern, you’ll do this work alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry and learn from accomplished faculty from academia.
About the Programme
Study! Explore over 20 subjects in software engineering, as well as courses in communication, language and personality development.
Internship! Be based out of any of the Thoughtworks offices in India for your internship. Work alongside global Thought Leaders and gain a strong practical exposure to software development.
Get a degree! You’ll be enrolled, at Thoughtworks’ cost, in a 3-year Bachelor’s Programme in Computer Applications at a Government-recognised University through the distance education mode. You’ll get a recognised academic qualification alongside your Thoughtworks training and project experience.
Get Hired! Upon completion, be absorbed by Thoughtworks as a consultant with a minimum salary (CTC) of at least ₹ 8 Lakhs per annum.
Money! Be paid a stipend of ₹ 15,000/- per month in the first 12 months and ₹ 18,000/- per month in the next 6 months.
Get Started! The course starts on annually at the start of July.
Eligibility
You must:
- Be in the final year of a 3-year Polytechnic Diploma.
- Complete your final exams before 1st July on the year you apply.
- Be over 18 years old on the start date.
Selection process
- The selection process for the STEP programme will be conducted only through a campus selection process.
- The on-campus selection process includes a written test and two rounds of personal interviews.