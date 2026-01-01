3.30pm – 5.30pm

Optimizing AI agents: Cost, Tokens and Performance

Shrijayan Rajendran, Adithya KP and P D Krishna Sharma

Who should attend?

This hands-on workshop is designed for software engineers and tech leads who are comfortable reading and writing Python and want to learn how to optimise real-world LLM-powered applications.

No prior AI, LLM or agent-building experience is required. Everyone starts with the same working baseline. The workshop is best suited for intermediate-to-advanced engineers rather than those new to programming, as participants will write real code to implement architectural optimisations, not just watch a demo.

What can participants expect?

Participants will learn practical, transferable LLM optimisation skills using a custom AI coding agent as a hands-on testbed. The workshop starts with a small, working agent harness built from scratch, without framework magic. The agent can read and write files, run shell commands, and track its own token usage and cost.

Participants will then choose and implement a real-world optimisation technique used in production LLM applications, such as:

Conversation summarisation

Response caching

Model routing

Context window trimming

Prompt optimisation

Each optimisation will be implemented as a self-contained, pluggable module within the agent harness and tested to prove that it works.

Rather than relying on a visual demo, participants will run the same task through the same model with the optimisation switched on and off. They will compare real token and cost metrics alongside a pass/fail correctness check. The workshop will close with a comparison of results across the different techniques, helping participants build a practical understanding of which optimisation strategy to use in different LLM applications.

Key learning outcomes

Transferable LLM optimisation skills: Understand how LLM-powered applications, including coding agents and other agentic loops, work under the hood and how to manage their cost and performance in production environments.

Modular architecture for AI: Gain hands-on experience building cost and performance optimisations as clean, isolated modules using patterns such as dependency injection and clear interfaces.

Data-driven evaluation: Learn a repeatable approach to proving whether an optimisation actually works using before-and-after token and cost metrics, along with correctness benchmarks.

Strategic decision-making: Develop a practical understanding of the cost and performance trade-offs across different optimisation techniques, so you can choose the right approach for different LLM use cases.

Prerequisites

Participants should have: