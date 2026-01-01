For over fifteen years, XConf has been our flagship technology event — created by technologists, for those passionate about technology and its impact on the world. XConf offers a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded technologists. It’s a space to explore bold ideas, challenge yourself with fresh perspectives and deepen your understanding of the role technology plays in solving real-world problems. Like catching up with old friends at a class reunion, XConf combines familiarity and inspiration in a way that leaves a lasting impact.
In 2026, we return to Hyderabad for a one-day, three-track event that brings together inspiring talks, engaging discussions, and a vibrant community of technologists at Trident, Hyderabad.
What is XConf?
At XConf, we provide a platform for technologists and business leaders who are driving meaningful change to share their stories. From demos of emerging tech to hands-on workshops, every part of the XConf experience is designed to spark innovation and create real-world impact. It’s a celebration of technologists coming together to drive progress — not just for their clients, but for the tech industry as a whole.
Request an invite for XConf
We’re thrilled by the excitement around XConf and are curating an audience of passionate technologists for a high-impact experience. Due to limited seating, we’ll be reviewing all submissions and sending out confirmations as we get closer to the event date. We look forward to welcoming this year’s vibrant tech community. Submit your interest below.
XConf replays
AI in action: Boost productivity and deliver business value with practical tools
XConf Europe: Sara Michelazzo
Ai, It AI-n't what you think!
XConf India: Dr. Venkat Subramaniam
Prototyping at the speed of thought: AI as a discovery accelerator
XConf Singapore: Katie Martin