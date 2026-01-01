For over fifteen years, XConf has been our flagship technology event — created by technologists, for those passionate about technology and its impact on the world. XConf offers a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded technologists. It’s a space to explore bold ideas, challenge yourself with fresh perspectives and deepen your understanding of the role technology plays in solving real-world problems. Like catching up with old friends at a class reunion, XConf combines familiarity and inspiration in a way that leaves a lasting impact.

In 2026, we return to Hyderabad for a one-day, three-track event that brings together inspiring talks, engaging discussions, and a vibrant community of technologists at Trident, Hyderabad.