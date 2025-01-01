Modern web applications tend to have complex and feature-loaded frontends. A single team building and evolving the frontend not only add bottlenecks to the delivery process but significantly slows it down as well.

Micro frontend is a design paradigm that helps scale teams up to deliver complex frontends. The approach allows teams to develop multiple micro frontends in parallel and keep the domain responsibility within a bounded context. It also empowers users to transform existing legacy applications in a gradual manner by rebuilding the app in parts.