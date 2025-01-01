Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Register today
Block illustration

Micro frontend webinar series

April 28 - May 12
Webinars Back

Modern web applications tend to have complex and feature-loaded frontends. A single team building and evolving the frontend not only add bottlenecks to the delivery process but significantly slows it down as well.

 

Micro frontend is a design paradigm that helps scale teams up to deliver complex frontends. The approach allows teams to develop multiple micro frontends in parallel and keep the domain responsibility within a bounded context. It also empowers users to transform existing legacy applications in a gradual manner by rebuilding the app in parts. 

Webinars in the series

Demystifying the micro frontend paradigm

 

April 28, 2022

 

12.30 pm to 1.15 pm IST

 

With Prasanna N Venkatesan

 

We will cover what micro frontends are and break down a few common myths surrounding micro frontend architecture. We will also discuss how to solve challenges when kick-starting this journey. You will learn key ways to implement micro frontends alongside their pros and cons.

Technical considerations for micro frontend architecture

 

May 5, 2022

 

12.30 pm to 1.15 pm IST

 

With Vishal Sharma

 

We will cover how to authenticate each micro frontend and how to get them to talk to each other.

You will learn different tech considerations like authentication, cross micro frontend communication, design systems and their implementation techniques.

 

Non-functional requirements, team setups and micro frontend decision factors

 

May 12, 2022

 

12.30 pm to 1.15 pm IST

 

With Swapneel Vivek Desai

 

We will discuss the implementation of non-functional requirements such as performance, security and accessibility for micro frontends. You will learn about infrastructure-related lookouts like cost, scalability, pipelines and more.

 

We will help you understand key tenets of team building in the micro frontend ecosystem with a focus on how to build a knowledge-sharing culture within and across your teams.

Past webinars

Register for the webinar series

* Required fields

Marketo Form ID is invalid !!!