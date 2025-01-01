Responsible tech insights

Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
As technology becomes more central to our everyday lives, it's imperative that we design and develop tech-enabled solutions that embody the values of ethics, equity, accessibility and sustainability.


At Thoughtworks, we call this Responsible Tech. And we believe that all technology should be developed with this lens.


From ensuring diverse perspectives are represented in the design process to addressing questions of data privacy and algorithmic bias, Thoughtworks is working to center Responsible Tech in everything we do.

Responsible tech at the UN

Thoughtworks collaborated with the United Nations to define and roll out their Responsible tech approach. The co-created Responsible tech playbook provides practical guidance for teams to adopt responsible practices; written for UN teams, but relevant for everyone involved in imagining and creating tech today.

The state of responsible technology

An MIT Technology Review Insights report, sponsored by Thoughtworks. Find out how global business leaders are prioritizing and implementing responsible tech strategies in this groundbreaking research.

