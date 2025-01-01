Responsible tech insights

As technology becomes more central to our everyday lives, it's imperative that we design and develop tech-enabled solutions that embody the values of ethics, equity, accessibility and sustainability.





At Thoughtworks, we call this Responsible Tech. And we believe that all technology should be developed with this lens.





From ensuring diverse perspectives are represented in the design process to addressing questions of data privacy and algorithmic bias, Thoughtworks is working to center Responsible Tech in everything we do.