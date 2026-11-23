I’m Matt Kamelman, Thoughtworks’ Global Innovation Choreographer. Our CTO, Rachel Laycock, created this role to help connect the ideas emerging across our company with the people, expertise and support needed to explore them further.

One of my first tasks was to organize an all-Thoughtworks Global Innovation Hackathon. We were looking for the next great idea; we're happy with what we found. But as submissions arrived from across five regions, I began to see that the event was helping us build something bigger. The hackathon produced more than 260 projects, brought together people across five regions and gave us a much clearer picture of how ideas could move through our organization. We started a hackathon, but we got a pipeline.

The projects you can read about in this series of blog posts were created in that context. They're experiments, concepts and prototypes at different stages of development. Sharing their stories does not announce new Thoughtworks products or a commitment to launch them. Their value lies in the problems they investigate, the approaches they explore and what we learn by pursuing them.