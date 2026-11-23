I’m Matt Kamelman, Thoughtworks’ Global Innovation Choreographer. Our CTO, Rachel Laycock, created this role to help connect the ideas emerging across our company with the people, expertise and support needed to explore them further.
One of my first tasks was to organize an all-Thoughtworks Global Innovation Hackathon. We were looking for the next great idea; we're happy with what we found. But as submissions arrived from across five regions, I began to see that the event was helping us build something bigger. The hackathon produced more than 260 projects, brought together people across five regions and gave us a much clearer picture of how ideas could move through our organization. We started a hackathon, but we got a pipeline.
The projects you can read about in this series of blog posts were created in that context. They're experiments, concepts and prototypes at different stages of development. Sharing their stories does not announce new Thoughtworks products or a commitment to launch them. Their value lies in the problems they investigate, the approaches they explore and what we learn by pursuing them.
Where did the questions come from?
Our Future of Software Engineering Retreat in Utah in March 2026 set out to explore a question: what does the future of software hold for us? We considered it as developers and consultants, as business people and, above all, as humans.
The retreat produced 24 ideas worth researching further across different fields. Themes such as self-healing systems and harness engineering, gave us questions to investigate, rather than a predetermined set of answers.
We already had the beginnings of an innovation universe: our “Innoverse.” We were mapping our platforms and ongoing experiments, relating innovation to them, and bringing in signals from the market and emerging technologies. The hackathon would invite Thoughtworkers to explore those questions and bring forward problems we had not yet recognized.
An invitation to everyone
AI is changing who can turn an idea into something tangible. We're now capable of building and testing more possibilities, and people across different roles can now explore solutions that previously required development skills they might not have had.
If there is something we at Thoughtworks are excellent at, it's solving sophisticated problems. We wanted to make room for the full range of people who understand those problems.
Our hackathon was an all-Thoughtworks hackathon. Everyone was invited to participate, and every team was asked to use AI tools to build or demonstrate its idea. Our workforce includes many developers, but also people whose expertise comes from other crucial parts of our company and industry such as business analysts, experience designers, project managers and product managers.
That range of expertise was critical. People working close to a problem often understand its constraints, frustrations and possibilities in ways that are difficult to see from elsewhere. AI gave more of them a way to act on that understanding. Our Hackathon´s first runner-up team was composed entirely of colleagues outside software development roles.
We also left room for people to choose their own challenges. The themes from the retreat gave the event direction, but the open invitation allowed Thoughtworkers to bring what they were seeing in their everyday work, including problems our clients were facing.
Giving ideas room to develop
Designing and carrying out a global hackathon takes a considerable amount of coordination. We built a core team of highly skilled professionals and spent a month designing the experience, from the first submission to the global final. Our global leadership team supported the initiative from the beginning, including a US$10,000 grand prize.
Across five continents, we had to account for time zones, local requirements, work habits and different expectations. The format needed to give people a shared experience while allowing the early stages to happen regionally.
We set out three phases. In the first, teams submitted a five-minute video explaining their project, why the problem mattered and why the idea deserved further experimentation. A finished product was not the expectation. Teams could submit a proof of concept or minimum viable product, but the emphasis was on making the idea understandable and showing its potential. As consultants, we need to be able to explain why a problem is worth solving, what our approach offers and what still needs to be tested.
Judges assessed innovation and novelty, technical feasibility, business impact, demonstration and storytelling and responsible AI. The top five teams in each region advanced to regional semifinals, where they could develop their proposals using the judges’ feedback before presenting in person.
Bangkok, Recife, Barcelona, Chicago and Bangalore hosted these events, brought to life by our local workplace experience teams. Each produced a regional champion, prizes for the top three teams and an opportunity for colleagues to see what others were exploring.
The five regional champions then came together for the grand final in Chicago. In a convention-style format, each team had its own stand and could choose how to demonstrate its work and explain its value to around 200 visitors. It brought the projects into conversation with people who could question them, understand them and recognize possibilities beyond the original pitch.
Read more...
- SpecBench: A tool to evaluate AI-enabled software development workflows by Yixiong Jiang, Chen Chen and Yuhua Li.
- We built an AI control plane to reduce LLM expenses and prevent data leaks by Rahit Kar, Camila Oliveira and Anshul Kumar.
- How we built DriftSense to solve AI-era design drift by Shunfa Xu, Jeen Su and Yooboo Park.
- How Sensible Harness can help teams create an AI-first delivery environment by Vitória Regina Ragazzon Toebe, Amy Pellegrini and María José Lalama.
What happened beyond the competition
The competition gave us a winner already preparing to work with AI/works™ and Agent/works™ on an innovative approach to model selection. That's an outcome we're pleased with. However, the competition results tell only part of the story.
As submissions arrived, our existing innovation map helped us recognize where an idea might be useful, even when its creators had conceived it for a different purpose.
Some projects that didn't advance to the second round found routes into internal platforms and ongoing projects. Across the wider set of submissions, Incepta AI reached client conventions. DataConcise is already being used in a client engagement and is being pitched to three more clients. Sensible Harness is working closely with our infrastructure teams to build it into our template repos and learning teams to teach about harness. These are different forms of progress, with different levels of maturity, but each shows how a project can have a life beyond its place in the competition.
A hackathon ranking answers a particular question about a proposal at a particular moment. The wider organization can recognize other kinds of value: an approach that helps an existing team, a capability that fits another platform or an experiment that deserves a different setting.
This was where the volume and variety of submissions put our innovation process to the test. We had the original questions, the platform map and the market signals. Now we had hundreds of ideas that needed to find their way through them.
From a backlog to a pipeline
Capturing those projects gave us an innovation backlog. Building the pipeline meant addressing what happened next.
We needed to understand where an idea originated, who would own its next stage, how to finance it and how to allocate time for further exploration. We needed to see where progress stalled, which team was best placed to adopt an idea and whether other teams or uses could benefit from it.
The hackathon helped us build a bigger map of those relationships. It extended our view beyond innovation platforms to the ways different departments could benefit from the ideas Thoughtworkers were bringing forward.
It also gave us a bottom-up view of our priorities. We could see how colleagues close to the work interpreted the questions we had shared, which problems they considered urgent and where their experience suggested possibilities we had not anticipated.
The pipeline continues to develop. Not every project will become a product or service, and some will lead to further questions rather than further development. The important change is that we have a clearer way to recognize potential, connect it to people who can act on it and understand what is needed for the next step.
The people behind the hackathon ideas
Above all, the hackathon gave us another reason to value our Thoughtworkers: their capacity to see a possible solution where others see a persistent problem, and their willingness to explore it with colleagues.
Bringing people together in person also renewed something we had missed: the spirit of collaboration, friendly competition and shared discovery that has long characterized Thoughtworks. There was value in seeing the work, meeting the people behind it and making connections that a submission form could never capture.
Many of those participants are now sharing their stories. Their articles explore the projects they built, the choices they made and what they learned along the way. Some projects are finding a home in existing work; others remain early experiments.
We began by asking Thoughtworkers for their next great idea. Their responses also helped us understand how much more we could do with the ideas already taking shape across the company, and what we needed to build around them to give them somewhere to go.