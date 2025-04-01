The client
The Foxtel Group is one of Australia's leading media companies, with interests that include subscription television, streaming, sports production and advertising, with more than 4.7 million subscribers.
The challenge
We’ve all wasted hours cycling through streaming apps, looking for something to watch. The average household subscribes to multiple streaming platforms, which means they search through an overwhelming amount of content scattered across endless applications. Seeing the opportunity to transform the streaming landscape, Foxtel Group partnered with Thoughtworks to build Hubbl, a plug-and-play digital platform device that simplifies the streaming experience and has is already gaineding significant market traction.
The Thoughtworkers
To delve into the journey behind the Hubbl project with Foxtel Group, we spoke with four members of the Thoughtworks project team: Juanjuan Chen, Technical Business Analyst, Zhuowen Fan, Team Lead, Hao Lin, Tech Lead, and Ju Li, Business Analyst. Their insights provide a unique look at the challenges, successes and lessons learned during development.
What was your role on the client team?
Juanjuan Chen: My role was to bridge the gap between business and technology. I focused on understanding the client's specific needs and translating them into actionable technical requirements.
Zhuowen Fan: I was responsible for guiding the team and ensuring the successful delivery of the project.
Hao Lin: I was responsible for breaking down complex tasks and mitigating technical risks in the project. I also assisted in enhancing the overall technical capabilities of the team.
Ju Li: I collaborated closely with the client and development teams to gather requirements, analyze data and ensure that the final product aligned with the client's vision.
What was the experience like working in this team?
Juanjuan Chen: Working on Hubbl was an exciting whirlwind of learning and growth.
Ju Li: This project was both challenging and rewarding. It required a blend of technical knowledge, strategic thinking and a deep understanding of user needs. I collaborated closely with cross-functional teams, including the SA team, Adobe partners and our developers as we all worked together to take this complex user journey live.
Zhuowen Fan: I joined the team part way through the project and had to quickly immerse myself despite the initial learning curve of the business context, tech stack and ways of working. The supportive environment across the Thoughtworks team, client and other vendors helped me ramp up swiftly.
What was new or innovative about this client project?
Ju Li: We delivered a unified streaming experience by seamlessly integrating customer streaming subscriptions, hardware and software platforms. The innovative hardware ecosystem ensured a hassle-free, end-to-end journey for customers, from purchase to delivery, activation and warranty support.
Hao Lin: A forward-thinking approach to infrastructure and deployment through the client's implementation of GitOps. This was truly innovative because it moved beyond basic CI/CD to a fully automated system where all changes from application packaging and releases to AWS resource permissions were managed as code within Git. This not only provided a robust audit trail and version control but also significantly streamlined and accelerated our deployment process.
We further enhanced developer productivity by giving each pull request its own testing space, so developers could work in parallel without conflicts, making development faster and smoother.
What was your biggest learning during the project?
Zhuowen Fan: One of our biggest challenges was coordinating across multiple teams, especially when troubleshooting complex integration issues. To streamline this process, we implemented standardized API contracts, detailed documentation and proactive communication. By driving a shared understanding of the project goals, we were able to overcome these obstacles and deliver a successful solution.
Ju Li: My biggest learning during this project was gaining a deep understanding of the streaming subscription and renewal processes, including the intricate interactions between backend services. This experience gave me valuable insight into the mechanics of subscription lifecycle management and exposed me to a range of technical knowledge.
How did the team work together to deliver impact for the client?
Zhuowen Fan: The team’s collaborative approach was key to delivering impactful results for the client. Through code reviews, experimentation and knowledge sharing, we deepened our understanding of the system, and were able to tackle complex tasks with high-quality outcomes.
Ju Li: The use of agile methodologies helped us adapt to changing requirements while focusing on quality. Regular backlog grooming sessions, iteration planning meetings (IPMs) and retrospectives kept us aligned and efficient throughout the project, driving successful results.
What is your proudest moment from this project?
Juanjuan Chen: Seeing the device come to life and function seamlessly.
Ju Li: My proudest moment was when our proposed solution received enthusiastic approval from the client, and we successfully delivered the project on time. Watching real users start to interact with the product we built was incredibly rewarding.
Zhuowen Fan: It was very exciting to see our hard work come to life. After months of dedication and overcoming challenges, it was exhilarating to witness the project launch successfully.
What is your favorite part of being a Thoughtworker?
Juanjuan Chen: The collaborative work environment. I feel valued and heard, and I know that my contributions are respected. There is a sense of belonging that encourages open communication and honest feedback, which are crucial for my personal growth.
Zhuowen Fan: Community and support. No matter the challenge I encounter, I know I can turn to anyone both within my immediate team and across Thoughtworks for assistance. People are genuinely eager to share their knowledge, offer guidance and lend a hand. Beyond the technical support, I cherish the stimulating discussions with colleagues. These conversations extend beyond the boundaries of individual projects, foster a deeper understanding of different perspectives and approaches.
Ju Li: The balance of autonomy and collaboration, which allows me to explore my interests and grow professionally. I initially joined Thoughtworks as a Quality Analyst, however I discovered my passion for a business analyst role. Recognizing my interest, Thoughtworks provided me with the opportunity to transition, a dedicated BA mentor and access to a comprehensive training program, equipping me with the necessary knowledge and expertise to excel in my new role. Now, as a qualified BA, not only can I contribute meaningfully to projects like this one for Foxtel Group, but I am also able to mentor others who are interested in pursuing a similar career path.
What makes you feel good about the work you did/the impact you and your team had?
Zhuowen Fan: Our team's ability to consistently produce clean, efficient and maintainable code is a source of pride. By prioritizing quality and maintainability, we empower the client to achieve their goals.
Ju Li: Receiving positive feedback from the client. When the client expresses their appreciation for our expertise, trusts our guidance and sees tangible results from our efforts, it reinforces the value we bring to the table.
Hao Lin: The most rewarding part of this project was seeing the real impact of our work. The client was genuinely pleased—not just with how fast we delivered, but also with the quality we maintained throughout. Our collaboration felt effortless, and knowing we didn’t just meet expectations but exceeded them made all the effort worthwhile.
Beyond the client’s feedback, the project was a huge learning opportunity for the team. Everyone leveled up their skills, especially in AWS, GitOps, and key tracking tools like B3 and NewRelic. It was a great mix of delivering results and growing as a team.
The outcome
Hubbl launched in March 2024 to a nationwide marketing campaign that got people talking. And with one in three Australians now aware of the new brand and its features, Hubbl is set to fundamentally change the TV and streaming experience by making it easy to access paid and free shows and sports, simplifying search and how customers continue watching content across apps, as well as taking the frustration out of managing multiple app subscriptions. and saving money through ‘Stack and Save’.
The opportunity
If you’re inspired by this kind of transformative work, explore our open roles here at Thoughtworks and join us.
Together, let’s be extraordinary.
Disclaimer: The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Thoughtworks.