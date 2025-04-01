The client

The Foxtel Group is one of Australia's leading media companies, with interests that include subscription television, streaming, sports production and advertising, with more than 4.7 million subscribers.

The challenge

We’ve all wasted hours cycling through streaming apps, looking for something to watch. The average household subscribes to multiple streaming platforms, which means they search through an overwhelming amount of content scattered across endless applications. Seeing the opportunity to transform the streaming landscape, Foxtel Group partnered with Thoughtworks to build Hubbl, a plug-and-play digital platform device that simplifies the streaming experience and has is already gaineding significant market traction.

The Thoughtworkers

To delve into the journey behind the Hubbl project with Foxtel Group, we spoke with four members of the Thoughtworks project team: Juanjuan Chen, Technical Business Analyst, Zhuowen Fan, Team Lead, Hao Lin, Tech Lead, and Ju Li, Business Analyst. Their insights provide a unique look at the challenges, successes and lessons learned during development.

What was your role on the client team?

Juanjuan Chen: My role was to bridge the gap between business and technology. I focused on understanding the client's specific needs and translating them into actionable technical requirements.

Zhuowen Fan: I was responsible for guiding the team and ensuring the successful delivery of the project.



Hao Lin: I was responsible for breaking down complex tasks and mitigating technical risks in the project. I also assisted in enhancing the overall technical capabilities of the team.

Ju Li: I collaborated closely with the client and development teams to gather requirements, analyze data and ensure that the final product aligned with the client's vision.

What was the experience like working in this team?

Juanjuan Chen: Working on Hubbl was an exciting whirlwind of learning and growth.

Ju Li: This project was both challenging and rewarding. It required a blend of technical knowledge, strategic thinking and a deep understanding of user needs. I collaborated closely with cross-functional teams, including the SA team, Adobe partners and our developers as we all worked together to take this complex user journey live.

Zhuowen Fan: I joined the team part way through the project and had to quickly immerse myself despite the initial learning curve of the business context, tech stack and ways of working. The supportive environment across the Thoughtworks team, client and other vendors helped me ramp up swiftly.

What was new or innovative about this client project?

Ju Li: We delivered a unified streaming experience by seamlessly integrating customer streaming subscriptions, hardware and software platforms. The innovative hardware ecosystem ensured a hassle-free, end-to-end journey for customers, from purchase to delivery, activation and warranty support.

Hao Lin: A forward-thinking approach to infrastructure and deployment through the client's implementation of GitOps. This was truly innovative because it moved beyond basic CI/CD to a fully automated system where all changes from application packaging and releases to AWS resource permissions were managed as code within Git. This not only provided a robust audit trail and version control but also significantly streamlined and accelerated our deployment process.

We further enhanced developer productivity by giving each pull request its own testing space, so developers could work in parallel without conflicts, making development faster and smoother.