Managing LLM risks: A framework for academic publishing

Large language models (LLMs) are transforming academic publishing. The integration of LLMs brings significant advantages, including greater efficiency and greater accessibility for authors and audiences. However, it also introduces complex ethical challenges, especially regarding the integrity of knowledge production and ensuring fairness for authors, who are at risk of having their findings shared without accreditation. Historically leaders in editorial and technology haven’t been aligned. Integrity has been seen as primarily an editorial concern, while efficiency, cost effectiveness and capability delivery have been the primary concern of the technologist.



For technology leaders, editors and governance committees, deploying LLMs thoughtfully and responsibly is mandatory. This framework provides the necessary lens, based on risk stratification, to make effective decisions, helping leaders fulfil their role as gatekeepers of knowledge and upholders of organizational principles.





This framework builds on the approach outlined in Thoughtworks' Responsible Tech Playbook, which emphasizes assessing, modelling and mitigating values and risks in software development. It also builds upon and synthesizes principles and experience from major academic publishers (including Springer Nature, Elsevier, Sage, Wiley and Taylor and Francis), research guidelines published in Nature Machine Intelligence and incorporates guidelines from international bodies (ICMJE, COPE, STM).

The five critical questions for deployment

Before deploying any LLM application, technology leaders in academic publishing organizations must assess the systemic impact by asking the following questions:

The stakes question: "If this system makes a biased decision, what's the worst-case impact on an individual researcher's career or a field of knowledge?" (If significant harm, proceed with extreme caution or not at all)

"If this system makes a biased decision, what's the worst-case impact on an individual researcher's career or a field of knowledge?" (If significant harm, proceed with extreme caution or not at all) The transparency question : "Can we clearly explain to affected parties how the LLM was used and the factors that influenced the decision?" (If you can't explain it, don't deploy it in high-stakes contexts)

: "Can we clearly explain to affected parties how the LLM was used and the factors that influenced the decision?" The oversight question: "Do we have the resources and expertise to meaningfully audit this system for bias on an ongoing basis?" (If you don't have the resources to continually audit, what is your mitigation strategy?)

"Do we have the resources and expertise to meaningfully audit this system for bias on an ongoing basis?" The reversibility question: "Can humans easily review, override and correct LLM decisions?" (Systems creating irreversible outcomes are higher risk)

"Can humans easily review, override and correct LLM decisions?" The necessity question: "Does using an LLM here genuinely improve outcomes for researchers and knowledge production, or primarily serve our operational efficiency?" (If not, how will we decommission the input to mitigate our climate impact? Can we achieve our objectives with traditional technology — often the answer is yes)

Risk stratification across the publishing value chain



Let's examine what this stratification approach might mean in practice by looking at concrete examples along the publishing value chain.