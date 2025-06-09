Embedding gender diversity

2019 saw Thoughtworks set an organization-wide goal to see 40% of women or gender diverse people (W/GD) in technologist roles by the end of 2022. Since then, we’ve achieved major milestones — we hit our target in 2022 — and faced fresh challenges in working towards and maintaining this level. We’ve learned that, while setting a goal does expedite the pace of change, it can’t be the only tool we deploy. To meet and then maintain 40% gender diversity (in places where legally permissible) requires a more holistic approach.

The case for gender diversity is clear

McKinsey has been investigating the link between business performance and diversity for over a decade. In their most recent “Diversity Matters” report, they found that top-quartile companies for female representation on executive teams had a 39% greater likelihood of financial outperformance versus their bottom-quartile peers. An earlier McKinsey report found that companies with the highest levels of gender diversity had a 15% lower turnover rate for female employees and, interestingly, a 25% lower turnover rate for male employees. Data shows that other areas benefit too: from innovation to productivity.

From a tech design perspective, having equitable representation, including W/GD balance on your team, is critical. The benefits lie in understanding user needs, having insights based on lived experiences, and looking ahead to predict possible pitfalls and consequences. When gender considerations are overlooked, it can lead to reinforced stereotypes, exclusion from services, or in worst-case scenarios — direct harm.

Gender bias in product design has already led to virtual assistants being cast as females (Siri, Alexa, Cortana). Health trackers that ignore menstrual cycles (early Apple watches). And early AI recruitment tools that penalized female applicants thanks to biased training data. In each case, user outcomes have suffered, and so have reputations. The lesson is clear. For tech to benefit everyone, it has to be built by everyone.