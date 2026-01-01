Today, the enterprises that lead are those that can transform data into decisive action — fast, responsibly and at scale. That’s where Thoughtworks and Databricks come together.

As a leader in data mesh, Thoughtworks brings deep experience in building trusted, secure data products to unlock the potential of enterprise data. And by harnessing the power of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, we help enterprises rapidly deliver data, analytics and AI solutions to accelerate the returns on their investments.

Whatever your goals are, we can help you achieve them. With over 234 Databricks-certified Thoughtworkers globally, we’re well equipped to support your journey.