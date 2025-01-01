Many organisations are investing in AI, but only a few can run it safely and reliably at scale.

In this Technology Exchange, Thoughtworks Distinguished Engineer James Lewis will show how to make AI a stable, well-governed part of your technology landscape rather than a collection of disconnected use cases. He will unpack the architecture and platform patterns that keep AI dependable and cost-effective, explain how evolutionary architecture supports continuous change, and demonstrate how fitness functions turn expectations for quality, behaviour, security and cost into automated guardrails.

James will also outline the platform capabilities that matter most for operational AI including observability, policy as code, CI/CD for ML and model registries and how these bring consistency to delivery, monitoring and governance across teams.

Key takeaways

Evolutionary architecture: Enabling frequent change without disruption

Fitness functions: Automated checks for quality, security, cost and compliance

Platform capabilities: How observability, policy as code, CI/CD for ML and model registries support consistent AI delivery and operations

Practical actions: Steps to strengthen the foundations around the AI you already run.

Melbourne

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Time: 5:30-7:30pm AEDT

Location: Thoughtworks Melbourne office

Level 35/360 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Sydney

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time: 5:30-7:30pm AEDT

Location: TBC