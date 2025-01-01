What do technology and gin have in common? Both are built on innovation, precision, and excellence. To experience this first-hand, join us on October 23rd at THE DUKE Distillery in Aschheim (Munich) for Spirits of innovation.

This exclusive evening combines technology insights, a guided distillery tour, a premium gin tasting, and casual networking over dinner — designed for leaders and peers in a relaxed atmosphere.

Agenda at a glance:

5:00 pm: Arrival with aperitif and fingerfood

5:30 pm: Fireside chat with Mechanical Orchard and Thoughtworks

6:00 pm: Guided tour of THE DUKE Distillery & premium gin tasting with the distiller (non-alcoholic creations available)

7:30 pm: Networking and dinner (flying buffet)

11 pm: End of event

Spaces are limited, so please register below to secure your spot. We can’t wait to see you.