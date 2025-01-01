What do technology and gin have in common? Both are built on innovation, precision, and excellence. To experience this first-hand, join us on October 23rd at THE DUKE Distillery in Aschheim (Munich) for Spirits of innovation.
This exclusive evening combines technology insights, a guided distillery tour, a premium gin tasting, and casual networking over dinner — designed for leaders and peers in a relaxed atmosphere.
Agenda at a glance:
- 5:00 pm: Arrival with aperitif and fingerfood
- 5:30 pm: Fireside chat with Mechanical Orchard and Thoughtworks
- 6:00 pm: Guided tour of THE DUKE Distillery & premium gin tasting with the distiller (non-alcoholic creations available)
- 7:30 pm: Networking and dinner (flying buffet)
- 11 pm: End of event
Spaces are limited, so please register below to secure your spot. We can’t wait to see you.
Fireside chat: Spirits of innovationThe thin slice to a perfect solution
In the world of fine spirits, distilling is a process of refinement, stripping away impurities to achieve pure, concentrated flavor. Similarly, in the world of technology, modernizing legacy systems is about distilling a complex challenge into a clear, actionable solution.
Join Thoughtworks and Mechanical Orchard for a look at our "thin slice" approach to modernization. We'll show you how we go beyond a complete re-platforming to extract pure, concentrated value in small, iterative steps. By focusing on replicating existing system behaviors, we help clients in the automotive and manufacturing industries achieve faster results with less risk and a higher return on investment. We'll share real-world stories to demonstrate how this methodology delivers tangible, rapid results. Get to know the speakers →
Thursday, October 23, 5 pm
THE DUKE Destillerie, Feldkirchner Str. 1, 85609 Aschheim (Munich)