What do technology and gin have in common? Both are built on innovation, precision, and excellence. To experience this first-hand, join us on October 23rd at THE DUKE Distillery in Aschheim (Munich) for Spirits of innovation.
This exclusive evening combines technology insights, a guided distillery tour, a premium gin tasting, and casual networking over dinner — designed for leaders and peers in a relaxed atmosphere.
Agenda at a glance:
5:00 pm: Arrival with aperitif and fingerfood
5:30 pm: Short talk highlighting key trends shaping the future
6:00 pm: Guided tour of THE DUKE Distillery & premium gin tasting with the distiller (non-alcoholic creations available)
7:00 pm: Networking and dinner
Spaces are limited, so please register below to secure your spot. We can’t wait to see you.
Register here
Thursday, October 23, 5 pm
THE DUKE Destillerie, Feldkirchner Str. 1, 85609 Aschheim (Munich)