Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Register now

Spirits of innovation

Distilling insights in technology and taste
Events and Conferences Back

What do technology and gin have in common? Both are built on innovation, precision, and excellence. To experience this first-hand, join us on October 23rd at THE DUKE Distillery in Aschheim (Munich) for Spirits of innovation.

 

This exclusive evening combines technology insights, a guided distillery tour, a premium gin tasting, and casual networking over dinner — designed for leaders and peers in a relaxed atmosphere.

 

Agenda at a glance:

 

  • 5:00 pm: Arrival with aperitif and fingerfood

  • 5:30 pm: Short talk highlighting key trends shaping the future

  • 6:00 pm: Guided tour of THE DUKE Distillery & premium gin tasting with the distiller (non-alcoholic creations available)

  • 7:00 pm: Networking and dinner

 

Spaces are limited, so please register below to secure your spot. We can’t wait to see you.

Register here

 

Thursday, October 23, 5 pm

THE DUKE Destillerie, Feldkirchner Str. 1, 85609 Aschheim (Munich)

 

Marketo Form ID is invalid !!!

How can we help you achieve faster growth?

Get in touch