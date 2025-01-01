Assess your AI readiness

AI adoption is soaring — but scaling it is where most organizations stall.

Adopting AI can often feel like not seeing the forest for the trees, as excitement for the technology takes over. Our FOREST framework for AI readiness helps you see the bigger picture.

Understanding your organization's AI readiness is the crucial first step toward adopting and scaling AI solutions in a meaningful and impactful way. Take this quick assessment to evaluate your organization’s AI readiness across six key dimensions:

Foundational Architecture

Operating Model

Ready Data

Experience for Humans + AI

Strategic Alignment

Trusted AI

At the end, you’ll receive a personalized report along with Thoughtworks’ guide to enhancing AI readiness.

By participating, your insights will contribute to a broader analysis of AI maturity trends across organizations of varying industries, sizes and geographies. Once the survey is complete, you can sign up for updates, and we’ll share the report with you. Rest assured that all data is aggregated to ensure confidentiality.