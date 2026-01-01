Yuvaraj Birari Principal Data Engineer & Data Architect

I'm a Data and AI Strategist, currently leading Data and AI solutions for Central Europe and serving as the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Champion for Europe at Thoughtworks. I have experience designing and delivering data platforms, AI solutions and large-scale transformation initiatives across retail, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and financial services.

My work spans building strong data foundations and agentic AI capabilities, leading data discovery and modernization programs and developing end-to-end solutions for semantic models for retail, smart debt collection and self-service analytics. I've worked with major organizations across Europe, the UK and the US, helping them turn complex data challenges into practical, scalable solutions.

Skills:

Developing data and AI strategies and designing sustainable architectures and solutions.

Establishing data and AI governance frameworks.

Expertise in data integration patterns, storage architectures, visualization and data storytelling.

Delivering end-to-end data solutions across multicloud environments, including Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, Databricks and Snowflake.