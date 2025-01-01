Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
程显峰
Guest

程显峰

火币网CTO

毕业于悉尼大学，《MongoDB权威指南》译者，MongoDB中文社区创始人。Emacs使用者，Ruby写手，Scheme爱好者。

 

AdMaster首席布道师，负责团队建设，人员培训，新技术普及，还有一些公司技术PR的工作。

 