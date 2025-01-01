Banu Pavithra V Head of TechOps DAMO

Banu leads TechOps DAMO, focused on revolutionizing internal IT service delivery. Her vision is to enhance the quality and efficiency of services through smart solutions, with a particular emphasis on leveraging AI and automation to transform service delivery.

Known for her collaborative leadership style, Banu thrives when working with teams to overcome challenges and achieve high-impact results for the organization.

Outside of her professional pursuits, she finds creative fulfillment in exploring traditional Indian art forms, particularly the intricate beauty of floral garlands and rangoli.