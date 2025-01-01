Banu Pavithra V

Banu Pavithra VHead of TechOps DAMO
Banu leads TechOps DAMO, focused on revolutionizing internal IT service delivery. Her vision is to enhance the quality and efficiency of services through smart solutions, with a particular emphasis on leveraging AI and automation to transform service delivery.
Known for her collaborative leadership style, Banu thrives when working with teams to overcome challenges and achieve high-impact results for the organization.
Outside of her professional pursuits, she finds creative fulfillment in exploring traditional Indian art forms, particularly the intricate beauty of floral garlands and rangoli.