Apoorv Singal Senior Program Manager - Talent Acquisition

I am passionate about creating and leading the global recruitment vision and strategy, and delivering exceptional business value through process change and transformation. I have solid talent acquisition experience, with a focus on project management, change management, and organizational transformation. I joined Thoughtworks back in 2016 as a recruiter at Thoughtworks Gurgaon.

In 2020, I transitioned into the role of Program Manager within the global talent acquisition team. In this capacity, I've been instrumental in leading and contributing to pivotal change initiatives that are reshaping the present and future landscape of Thoughtworks recruitment. This has involved conceptualizing and constructing intricate and mission-critical solutions for our global recruitment function.