Aaron Erickson Portfolio director, North America West

Aaron Erickson is a Portfolio Director at Thoughtworks. His life's work is helping convert the best human capital into results for companies that empower both the knowledge workers who produce software, and the people in the companies whom we serve.

He is the author of The Nomadic Developer, a guide to the technology consulting business for aspiring consultants. He has also co-authored books on the F# and C# programming languages, and despite being a bit post-technical these days, still dabbles in code from time to time.