Measures of performance are also evolving as organizations change, with sustainability a growing part of the cloud agenda.

“We’ve designed an in-house tool – the Cloud Carbon Footprint – in response to clients asking us for ways to track their cloud impact and find greener options,” says Tambe. “It allows you to monitor your overall cloud carbon emissions, optimize costs, and get recommendations on how for example by choosing certain availability zones of a specific cloud provider, you can reduce the environmental impact of your systems.”

“Exposing sustainability data to the level at which everybody can see it is an incentive in itself,” Chankramath says. “Nobody wants to have an observability dashboard saying, hey, you completed your features, but your carbon footprint increased by 30%. It becomes the wall of shame. People will at least want to start to look into better ways of doing things.”

However, sustainability is, at times, a trickier undertaking than it might appear. “Just by nature of where you run things, you can be greener,” says Taraporewalla. “But that comes at a cost, whether money, latency or breaking regulations around, say, where data is stored. There’s also a debate over who’s ultimately responsible for cloud emissions – the cloud providers or their clients. The providers can make all of their data centers run off solar and as effective as possible, but a lot of organizations have to get back into the practice of writing better code, and not letting Moore's Law help them with performance.”

“For a startup, or enterprise who's just starting their cloud journey, thinking about sustainability right at the start could be a burden,” she adds. “It's a typical crawl, walk, run maturity pattern. You first have to get on cloud before you think about optimizing.”

In the end, whether the cloud strategy is assessed in terms of its environmental impact, cost savings or contributions to corporate resilience, long-term performance comes down to providing “clear, objective measurements,” says Chankramath. “Without that nothing changes. Having that data in front of you, and making sure it's not just about one stakeholder in the organization, that everybody gets to see that same thing from their perspective, will make the difference.”

New tools may come to the fore to assist enterprises with this process – though Chankramath notes these can often cause confusion and need careful evaluation.





“Generative AI and tools like copilots that generate code for you could become very important at the engineering level,” says Tambe. “We’re trying to figure out if we can extend these to infrastructure automation, and if yes, how that would help infrastructure consultants optimize the way they manage cloud operations. But some of the initial euphoria has to settle down before we start figuring out the actual use cases.”

"We talk about the impact of generative AI on everything, and I think it’s a little bit ‘pie in the sky’ still,” agrees Chankramath. “But generative AI within the space of making sure that your insights are acted on fairly quickly – that’s just around the corner. I've already talked to some vendors who are trying to offer AI for DevOps, platform engineering and so on. The solution to me is starting there – looking at observability more holistically, making sure enterprises have the right kind of actionable insights.”

More than any new tech, a solid cloud strategy and practices will encourage adoption and the entire enterprise to go further, “so the whole FinOps and performance side of things becomes a part of the DNA of the organization, as opposed to something that you have to keep driving,” Chankramath says. “Ultimately, that's the only way to make the change.”

“The cloud’s not the end of the journey,” agrees Taraporewalla. “No CEO says ‘I really want to be in the cloud.’ They want to help their customers, and they want to run a profitable business. Cloud is just the means for them to do that.”