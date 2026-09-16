When the buyer is an algorithm

For 30 years, the payments industry has optimized for one action: persuading a human eye to tap a button on a glass screen. That audience is leaving the room.

Autonomous agents do not look at card art or care about brand loyalty. They evaluate net yield, FX markup, settlement speed and dispute terms in milliseconds. At the same time, the AI systems powering these agents require continuous, sub-cent settlement for model inference and compute, transactions existing card rails cannot economically touch.

This position paper outlines the structural shifts financial institutions must make to stay relevant, compliant and profitable as machine-led commerce arrives.