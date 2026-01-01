The future has arrived sooner than expected!





Covid-19 has accelerated digital adoption. Enterprises now see value in emerging tech investments such as Extended Reality (XR), Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the likes. For instance, new use cases in XR are helping enterprise architecture leaders deliver greater business value with seamless experiences. IDC says enterprises are moving to augmented and virtual reality majorly driven by leading use cases with US$ 31.2 Bn spend by 2023.





XR has the potential to reorient the enterprise environment, right from design to development, and production to maintenance, however, it will never realise its full potential unless fundamental and functional issues are addressed. Enterprises face multiple challenges with the XR development lifecycle - one of them is the automation of testing XR applications as it involves establishing a controlled environment, multiple form factors, identifying test scenarios, and angles of perception. Additionally, XR applications vary in terms of their types (AR/VR/MR), as well as the platforms they run on (HMDs/Mobile/Tablets), requiring different OS and SDKs.





With the increasing complexity in tech stacks and shrinking release cycles, conventional manual testing tools and frameworks are failing to support XR modality. So what's the way forward?