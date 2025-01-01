As enterprise adoption of AI gains pace, there’s rising awareness of data’s role as a differentiator, and a source of competitive edge. Developing the capabilities to leverage data at speed and scale, and become truly data-driven, has become an emerging priority. Treating data as a product represents one of the most effective means to achieve this goal, and the best way to build and distribute data products is through data platforms.

The principles that underpin high-performance data platforms remain the same — decentralization and federated data ownership — but new trends and opportunities in the space are presenting challenges that organizations need to be prepared for. In particular, the rise of generative AI (GenAI), and the importance of unstructured data in it, requires teams to think differently about how data is managed and processed. It’s becoming critical to treat unstructured data as a first class citizen, not as structured data’s poorer cousin.

It’s also important to note the rising need for better — and ideally automated — governance of data products.