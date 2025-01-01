Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) is a technique that improves the quality of outputs from large language models (LLMs) used in Generative AI (GenAI) and reduces the chance of false or inaccurate outputs — what are usually called ‘hallucinations’. It works by augmenting outputs with information from a verified source.

The advantages are much like the benefits of an ‘open-book’ over ‘closed book’ exam — the LLM can refer to a trustworthy source of information in addition to those on which it’s been trained.