How Jev can help improve the efficiency of RAG pipelines

Retrieval augmented generation is a useful technique for improving LLM outputs, but a RAG pipeline can accumulate decisions and model calls in a way that impacts performance. Recently I traced a user question through a RAG platform we’re building for a client and found the model was called a huge number of times even before a user sees an answer. In fact, only one call wrote a sentence a person would actually read; the rest were decisions.

This realization got me thinking about a model that’s currently flavor of the month: Jev. What’s interesting about Jev is that it is a decision model, not an LLM. It doesn’t output text, it outputs structured probabilities that guide decision making. More specifically, Jev offers three kinds of answers: a choice from a list, a score and what TypeSafe calls a Noul, which is a yes-or-no probability. Because you fix the possible outputs before the call runs, the model can't return something your code doesn't expect.

Given the mechanics and design of Jev, I wanted to explore how it could help improve our RAG pipeline.

Where decisions pile up in a RAG pipeline

Before we get into how Jev can help, let’s first identify where small decisions pile up in a RAG pipeline.