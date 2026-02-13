AI products are here. AI product operations are not

The breakthrough of large language models marks a fundamental shift in product innovation. AI products are no longer experimental curiosities or niche decision aids. They are rapidly becoming core components of digital products across industries, shaping how organizations create value, interact with customers and run their operations.

Yet despite this explosion of AI-powered proofs of concept, very few organizations succeed in turning them into reliable, production-grade products.

This is the AI MVP paradox: demos impress, pilots show promise but production readiness remains elusive.

The AI MVP paradox

In traditional digital product development, teams move through a familiar arc. Ideas become MVPs, MVPs harden into production systems, and operations focus on reliability, performance and continuous improvement. Service-level objectives, observability, incident response and user feedback loops provide the scaffolding that allows products to scale with confidence.

AI products follow the same lifecycle on paper, but behave very differently in practice.

At their core, AI products are built on non-deterministic systems. They embed pre-trained models, prompts, retrieval pipelines, external tools and orchestration logic into a single experience. Each layer can fail in subtle ways, and failures can compound.