Quality is speed: Where engineering discipline moves in the AI era

In our work with clients, we see many organizations still operating on the old clock when it comes to software delivery: multi-year roadmaps, 12 to 18-month modernization programs, releases every quarter if you're lucky. That pace made sense when the tools, the market and the assumptions underneath a project stayed stable long enough to plan around them. They don't anymore.

AI is changing what's buildable and what “done” even means, often faster than a typical planning cycle can keep up with.

We’ve also seen teams treat the need to move faster as permission to loosen engineering discipline. That's the wrong trade. Engineering discipline shouldn't disappear in the face of speed; it should move: closer to where working software meets real conditions and where you can still change course without much cost.

That's the principle behind our new AI-native delivery framework, which we call 3/3/3. It gives teams three days to agree on the opportunity and shape a first move, three weeks to build a working prototype that proves it out and three months to get a production-ready minimum lovable product into the world.

It's not about speed for its own sake, but about reducing uncertainty in stages, testing value, usability, feasibility and viability before committing significant investment. The result is a way to deliver software with lower risk, at a pace most organizations can sustain.

That still leaves us with some hard questions. What does rigor look like as AI changes the way software is built? How do you experiment without mistaking activity for progress? And what can we learn from previous eras of technological change that could help us navigate this one?

I sat down with Thoughtworks’ Chief Scientist, Martin Fowler, whose work has shaped modern software development, to dive into the answers.