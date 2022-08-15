Why NHS England’s new Integrated Care System structure calls for a fresh approach to data architecture

Patient data is the key to fast, personalized, and patient-driven digital healthcare journeys. To properly enable them, data needs to be both easily shareable and interoperable — two things that have historically proven very challenging amidst growing data governance and ownership concerns.

Now, at the beginning of the Integrated Care System (ICS) era, NHS decision-makers are at a crossroad. The system, architecture, and solution decisions they make today have the potential to either set them on a fast-track to data-driven care success, or divert them away from it.

Better use of data is key to the new Integrated Care Systems

As NHS England adapts to its new ICS model, data has two very important roles to play. Firstly, it’s going to be critical to one of the core purposes of ICSs — tackling local healthcare challenges by enabling stronger and better-informed local care planning.

Secondly, it needs to support a shift towards population health. It needs to help teams build up a true picture of care requirements at scale and use that information to improve the quality and accessibility of care across diverse populations.

However, there is a chance that the way the ICS operating model is designed will limit how effectively data can be utilized to actually achieve those goals. With each ICS making its own digital decisions, there’s a significant risk that empowerment at a local level could come at the cost of national interoperability. This will make it much harder to achieve goals like improving population health at scale.

36% of patients in London will need to move between multiple ICSs throughout their care journeys. For those patients — and hundreds of thousands of others across the country — limited data interoperability means slow journeys, poor patient experiences, and potentially worse health outcomes.

Bringing all patient data together in one place isn’t the answer

The diverse range of systems and solutions currently deployed across NHS organizations and ICSs have created a landscape where data is currently oriented around diverse domains rather than the patient that sits at the core of them.

The problem with such a structure is that it leads to scenarios where teams have to translate and move data between systems. Every time data is translated, it loses critical meaning. It’s a slow process that creates bottlenecks and ultimately degrades the insights that the data is being used to generate. This leads to more work, increased costs, and greater clinical risks.

On the surface, an obvious and straightforward solution would just be to bring all of that data together in one place. But this poses serious practical challenges: if we bring all patient data together in a single pool, we risk creating even greater bottlenecks.