Becoming a product organization: Change management strategies for evolutionary success

From constant advances in technology to a continuous stream of new customer demands and expectations, today's organizations have to contend with an immense volume and velocity of change.

Old processes, practices and ways of working simply aren't cutting it. Traditional project-based approaches to transformation and change weren't designed for the speed at which modern organizations need to operate.

That's why many leaders are shifting away from project thinking and reorienting their enterprise around products — working to become great product organizations. As the name suggests, product organizations continuously iterate on and evolve their offerings as products, in line with the new opportunities, demands and expectations emerging around them.

There are many compelling reasons why an enterprise might want to become a customer-centric, tech-enabled and outcome-led product organization, and you'll find all of them in our new ebook, coming soon.

But becoming a great product organization demands a lot of change, and the process can be fraught with pitfalls . In this article, we'll explore the full scope of change required to become product-oriented and share some proven practices to help you manage that change at scale.

Make change evolutionary, not revolutionary

At the beginning of any major change program, stakeholder expectations are likely to be very high. You've sold them on the value of the change and now, they want to see that value realized.

Executing a change program with a 'big bang' or revolutionary approach typically leads to significant challenges. In an attempt to deliver all that every stakeholder wants at once, an organization can see performance fall sharply at the time when stakeholders' expectations are highest, as shown in the figure below.