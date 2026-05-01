The agentic journey from idea to product

Of all the ethical debates surrounding the use of AI, creative tasks and use cases draw the most heated discussion. Few things sum up the rising antipathy toward generative AI for creative tasks better than this now ubiquitous (but unattributed) quote:

“I wanted AI to do my chores so that I could focus on my art. Not do my art so that I could focus on my chores.”

AI should support humans in ways that augment and expand their capabilities, not take away the tasks they excel at, or crucially, enjoy.

With that said, we also can’t afford to overlook the incredible power of AI to accelerate the journey from idea to market for new products. Applied across the right tasks and workflows in the right ways, agentic AI can amplify and augment the creativity of product teams and enable them to think in new ways. But this only works when data, systems and workflows are connected and accessible to agents. Without those foundations in place, acceleration is just ambition.