hipages Group is an Australian-based technology company with a vision of becoming the most trusted partner in the trade industry. In 2004, they launched their founding company hipages - the nation’s leading online marketplace that lets consumers find and hire tradespeople. hipages offers homeowners an easy three-step process to get competitive quotes from trusted professionals on their home improvement projects. For tradespeople, hipages helps power their business by giving access to quality leads or opportunities to connect with homeowners.

Over three million Australians have changed the way they find, hire and manage trusted tradespeople with hipages.



As a true partner for tradespeople, hipages strives to help transform the way tradespeople do business. Customer research conducted by hipages revealed that collecting payments from homeowners and managing cash flow was one of the biggest pain points for tradespeople. Many still rely on direct bank transfers which are often difficult to track or follow up. To address these challenges, hipages engaged Thoughtworks to develop a new and improved payment system.