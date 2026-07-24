Building a scalable data foundation for aviation

OAG sits at the heart of the global aviation ecosystem. Every major airline, airport, online travel agency (OTA), global distribution system (GDS) and many emerging AI-driven travel systems depend on OAG schedules, status, fare and capacity data to make decisions.

As the industry shifts from reporting on what happened to predicting and acting on what happens next, the demands on OAG's data foundation have changed fundamentally.

Legacy architecture built for batch delivery of reference data could not provide the real-time context, governed access and machine-learning-ready pipelines required to power predictive models and emerging agentic travel systems.

A planned four-year migration timeline risked leaving OAG and the customers who built it a step behind the market.

The goal was to modernize the foundation, accelerate predictive intelligence capabilities, and position OAG as the trusted data and intelligence layer for an industry moving toward autonomous decision making.