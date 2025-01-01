ONLINE PRIVACY NOTICE

THOUGHTWORKS, INC. ONLINE APPLICATIONS

We are committed to protecting the privacy and security of our candidates’ data. We process your information to administrate your initial application as well as to contact you about future opportunities. We are processing your information in order to conduct the recruitment process or formalities relevant to the role you are applying, and in some circumstances in both parties’ legitimate interests, to find a suitable role for you at a later date.

We use Greenhouse as our primary recruitment tool provider, however they do not have any direct access to your personal data. We also use Linkedin, Stackoverflow, HackerRank, Hired, Xing, Kununu, Naukri, Indeed, Glassdoor, Nymeria, IIMjobs, Belong, Hackerearth, Stepstone, Job Board Boss, Liepin, Lagou, Women’s Job Search Network, BuiltIn, Getajob, Reference Check FACT, GradConnection, Prosple, Aspiring Minds, Promotion-Yichengda, WeChat, Brighthire, Zoom, GoodTime, goFluent and Career Trackers.

If allowed under the laws of your country and depending on the role you’re applying for, we may share your resume with the client associated with the position to support the recruitment process for the role you have applied for. In such cases, we will establish contractual agreements to ensure your data is safeguarded and handled in accordance with the highest applicable standards. Also, Thoughtworks is a global company and has offices in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Dubai, Ecuador, Finland, Germany, India, Italy, Republic of Ireland, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Romania, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Vietnam, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. As such your data may be processed outside your country of residence at one of our offices or by our clients. Regardless of its origin or destination, we ensure your data is safeguarded to equally high standards, and you retain the same rights over your data. Furthermore, Thoughtworks has implemented Standard Contractual Clauses as issued by the European Commission and other regional Data Protection Authorities to maintain compliance with international data protection regulations.

We have made lots of hires from amazing people who were not successful the first time of applying to Thoughtworks. For this reason we would like to contact you to let you know about new opportunities, and so our brilliant recruiters can check-in and see if another position is a better fit for you. We keep your recruitment information to contact you about more suitable roles, and discontinue using it for this purpose two years after our last contact with you, or sooner if you request it. You have the right to ask us to stop contacting you at any point. We keep your data for seven years after you have received a decision due to diversity and inclusion legislation, and visa legislation.

To find out in more detail how Thoughtworks processes your data, and your rights, please see our organizational privacy notice (also available on Thoughtworks' website by clicking the link at the bottom of every page) or contact Thoughtworks' Data Protection Officer via privacyofficer@thoughtworks.com