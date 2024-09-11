Thoughtworks Receives WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality Citation for 13th year in a row

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced it has received the Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (EOCGE) citation from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), an Australian Government statutory agency. This is the 13th time the company has been recognized for its commitment and best practice in promoting gender equality in Australian workplaces.

The EOCGE citation recognizes organizations that have made gender equality a cornerstone of their operations, demonstrating a strong commitment to fairness and inclusivity. It acknowledges that gender equality is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic advantage for businesses. At Thoughtworks, we embrace gender equality as a fundamental principle that drives our success and creates a positive workplace culture.

“Our unwavering commitment to gender equality and equal representation is essential when creating the inclusive and welcoming environment we want to work in, at Thoughtworks. We strive to be a place where all technologists, regardless of gender, can contribute their unique perspectives and thrive,” said Kristan Vingrys, regional managing director, Thoughtworks APAC. “This recognition from WEGA validates our efforts and inspires us to continue pushing boundaries for a more equitable future.”

Thoughtworks has actively worked to address the underrepresentation of women in senior technology roles. We've implemented programs designed to create more inclusive work environments for clients and expanded opportunities for women, across ethnicity, race, age and roles, to advance into leadership positions. These initiatives are part of our ongoing commitment to fostering diversity and equality within our organization and industry.

One of our key commitments in our Thoughtworks Australia strategy has been to achieve 50% of its technology roles fulfilled by women or gender diverse (W/GD) (and to remain within 3% of 50% diversity year-on-year).

As of our last WGEA compliance report, Thoughtworks in Australia has:

50.9% W/GD representing gender diversity across the business.

49.4% W/GD representing gender diversity across tech roles.

To achieve our gender equality goals, we've implemented several strategic initiatives in the country:

Diverse hiring practices: we've partnered with organizations dedicated to advancing women and underrepresented minorities in technology careers, ensuring a more diverse talent pool.

Inclusive policies: our flexible work arrangements and generous parental leave support all employees, regardless of gender. Our code of conduct explicitly promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion, and we've incorporated diversity reviews into our promotion and compensation processes.

Training and development: the RISE (leadership) program and global leadership development program has provided equal opportunities for career growth, enabling more women and underrepresented minorities to reach senior leadership positions.

Employee Resources Groups: through internal and external events, we offer support, advocacy and networking opportunities for individuals of all gender identities.

“We believe in creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, respected and empowered to be their authentic selves. Thoughtworks’ journey towards gender diversity has been a collective effort by countless individuals who have remained steadfast in their commitment to progress,” said Yannan Luo, head of People for Thoughtworks APAC. “Together, we've set ambitious goals and taken bold steps to foster a more inclusive environment. Diversity, equity and inclusion will always be a priority for us, and we’ll continue to celebrate the unique perspectives that enrich our work and lives.”

