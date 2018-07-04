Thoughtworks and AI Singapore Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Thoughtworks and AI Singapore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote training, research and development in the areas of analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, deployment and best practices.

Under the MoU, AI Singapore, a programme launched by the National Research Foundation of Singapore to anchor deep national capabilities in AI, will be able to tap into Thoughtworks’ technical expertise and approach in software design thinking, engineering practices, agile methodologies, advisory and technical feasibility.

“For centuries, machines have boosted our capacity for work. Intelligent machine learning (ML) and narrow Artificial Intelligence (AI) already make humans smarter at the work we do. As ML and AI mature, humans and machines will focus on their strengths—human experience and intuition, the machines’ ability to process vast quantities of data—and will collaborate together to massively enhance our productivity. It has the ability to unlock new experiences and discoveries in human behaviour, and generate new business opportunities,” said Jessie Xia, managing director of Thoughtworks for Southeast Asia. “Thoughtworks has been partnering with companies to build solutions and harness the benefits of AI technology. We are thrilled to be on this journey with AI Singapore to cross share knowledge and resources, and foster greater understanding and development in data analytics and AI.”

Under the MoU, AI Singapore will also be able to:

- Leverage Thoughtworks’ suite of in-house capabilities, design methodologies and software experts to further establish and ground its infrastructure and development methodology in AI systems and analytics

- Develop specialised engineering and training resources to enable the AI community in Singapore

- Contribute to the development of AI Singapore’s programmes such as its 100-Experiments, AI Apprenticeship, Grand Challenges, and other future related projects.

“Building partnerships with companies with a strong track record in agile software development such as Thoughtworks will contribute to the AI ecosystem in Singapore. Thoughtworks’ vast knowledge and technical experience in this field can help enterprises in Singapore interested in developing AI systems for their businesses create concept proofs that are not only feasible but also commercially viable,” said Laurence Liew, director of AI industry innovation, AI Singapore. “Our mission is to connect Singapore-based research institutions and AI startups and companies. These collaborations will grow the knowledge and capabilities, powering Singapore’s AI efforts forward.”

The MoU signing was held at Thoughtworks’ Singapore office in China Square Central on July 3rd at 1pm, and was attended by Guo Xiao, global chief executive officer of Thoughtworks; Jessie Xia, managing director of Thoughtworks for Southeast Asia; Oliver Plogmann, commercial director, Thoughtworks Singapore, and Laurence Liew, director of AI industry innovation, AI Singapore.