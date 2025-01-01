Deer Valley Grand Hyatt, Utah

February 1–3, 2026

Back to the mountains. Forward to what’s next.

Twenty-five years ago, in these same mountains, a small group of technologists gathered to rethink how software is built. The Agile Manifesto, which emerged from that meeting, shaped the industry for decades.

In February 2026, we return, not to memorialize the past, but to confront a new inflection point: the shift to AI-native software development.

This invite-only retreat, hosted by Martin Fowler and Thoughtworks, brings together a small group of practitioners, researchers, and leaders to ask what responsible and effective software development looks like in an era defined by AI.