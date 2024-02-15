How C-Suite titles in tech, data and AI are changing

The proliferation of Chief and C-Suite roles since the 1980s has led to an overwhelming array of acronyms and combinations. Today we have Chief Information Officers, Chief Technology Officers, Chief Data Officers and Chief AI Officers, to name a few.

According to a study of data and tech leaders commissioned by Tom Davenport (represented by Leading Thoughts, LLC) and Thoughtworks:

81% of respondents said people in their organizations only understand the roles of different technology-oriented groups either somewhat, or not at all.

Yet 78% of organizations view the resources of information, technology, analytics/AI and digital as important.

80% of organizations implement – or plan to implement – data products in the near future, it’s time to define a clearer scope for data governance within the wider business.

Organizations are starting to recognize the confusion these titles are causing among their teams, and are consolidating senior roles in technology and data into what we’re calling SuperTech leaders.

