How C-Suite titles in tech, data and AI are changing
The proliferation of Chief and C-Suite roles since the 1980s has led to an overwhelming array of acronyms and combinations. Today we have Chief Information Officers, Chief Technology Officers, Chief Data Officers and Chief AI Officers, to name a few.
According to a study of data and tech leaders commissioned by Tom Davenport (represented by Leading Thoughts, LLC) and Thoughtworks:
- 81% of respondents said people in their organizations only understand the roles of different technology-oriented groups either somewhat, or not at all.
- Yet 78% of organizations view the resources of information, technology, analytics/AI and digital as important.
- 80% of organizations implement – or plan to implement – data products in the near future, it’s time to define a clearer scope for data governance within the wider business.
Organizations are starting to recognize the confusion these titles are causing among their teams, and are consolidating senior roles in technology and data into what we’re calling SuperTech leaders.
Tune in to the webinar
Distinguished Professor of IT and Management at Babson College Tom Davenport, and Managing Director of Data & AI at Thoughtworks North America, John Spens came together to discuss the report in more detail and share their thoughts on the evolution of technology and data leadership.
FAQs
How do businesses integrate technology and data leadership roles?
- Businesses can integrate technology and data leadership roles by aligning both under a unified digital strategy that drives business outcomes. Companies can foster collaboration between CIOs, CTOs and CDOs by clarifying ownership of systems, innovation and data governance and by using shared KPIs and cross-functional teams to break silos and accelerate transformation.
What is the C-suite’s blueprint for effective data governance and leadership?
- A business’s C-suite should support and empower the Chief Data Officer, break down data silos between departments, align with the CTO and foster a data-literate across the company through cultural policies to drive scalable, governed and value-driven data strategies.
What are a chief data officers roles and responsibilities?
- While there is growing confusion today as the CDO role is still evolving, a Chief Data Officer is responsible for shaping data strategy, ensuring governance, quality and compliance, and partnering with the CTO to build systems that turn data into actionable insights. They also drive a culture of data literacy and collaboration across the organization.
