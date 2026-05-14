The initial wave of GenAI hype has settled. We’re left with the reality that while building a flashy demo is easy, engineering a reliable product is far more difficult. I interviewed a diverse group of technical and product experts across Thoughtworks working on AI products for our clients to move beyond the buzzwords and understand the ground truth.
The consensus — strongly backed by emerging 2026 market trends — is that while the market is still noisy, the actual work of delivery is shifting from theoretical experimentation to the rigorous work of integration, safety, and industrialization. We’ve effectively transitioned from the "wow" phase to the "how" phase.
The demo is just the beginning
You can hack together a flashy GenAI demo in a weekend. But, as our delivery teams point out, the journey from a cool Proof of Concept (PoC) to a production-ready enterprise system requires careful planning.
The production gap. Stakeholders may see a demo and assume we’re 90% done. In reality, we are maybe 10% done. One of our data scientists emphasizes that the engineering required for safety, data integration, and reliability of GenAI products takes significantly longer than traditional Machine Learning (ML) products, which is why managing expectations is key. Additionally, ML projects have always taken a long time to get to reliability.
The ‘pilot trap’ reality. Internally, teams warn that a flashy weekend demo often leads to a dangerous underestimation of the engineering required for reliability. This caution is well-founded, as recent research reveals that nearly 95% of GenAI pilots currently fail to deliver meaningful results due to strategy and integration gaps.
The compliance reality check. Moving from a sandbox to a live environment exposes projects to global regulations and security concerns that demos rarely account for. One of our product managers emphasizes that legal teams are often the "most afraid" stakeholders, necessitating early architectural reviews to prevent compliance bottlenecks.
- Navigating non-determinism. Unlike other software, GenAI is non-deterministic. One of our experienced designers describes this as "chaotic" because small changes in prompts can lead to differences in output. This means our usual story maps benefit from becoming more abstract, and focus on broad goals and outcomes rather than specific features.
Evaluation is the new test-driven development
If you take one thing away from this, let it be this: evaluation-driven development (EDD) is essential. Evaluation-driven development (EDD) is an approach to AI development in which evaluation is treated as a continuous, governing function that guides development and runtime adaptation, rather than a final QA step.
Test-driven development (TDD) for content. One of our engineers argued we need to treat EDD as "TDD for content." You can't just eyeball it. You need a rubric that includes things such as tone, accuracy and format, and you need to test against it constantly. You might use an LLM as a judge to grade outputs against given criteria.
The golden standard. Teams are emphasizing the need for a set of "golden answers" — a verified dataset used to check if the system is drifting or actually getting better. One of our product leads described building an automated evaluation engine for a recruitment project that compared prompts against such a standard to ensure factual accuracy.
Don't expect full automation on day one. Research shows hybrid human-AI teams outperform fully autonomous agents by nearly 68.7%. One of our designers shared that for a defect management project, the service achieved 75-80% accuracy before going live, but included a "thumbs up/down" feature for users to provide feedback, keeping a human in the loop to mitigate risk. Once you’ve validated that the components of your agentic workflows are performing reliably, you can strategically pivot closer towards full automation (if that’s your business objective).
Optimize before you fine-tune
There’s a myth that you need to train or fine-tune a model immediately. Experienced Thoughtworkers advise that this should actually be considered only after other options are exhausted.
Pull the efficient levers first. Before you invest in training, try prompt engineering, RAG (retrieval-augmented generation) or using prompting techniques like giving the model a few-shot examples.
Fine-tuning risks. In other scenarios, if prompt engineering and RAG aren't giving you the results you want, look at fine-tuning or using a small language model (SLM). Fine-tuning involves a number of different risks, including ‘catastrophic forgetting,’ where improving performance on one task affects another. It’s usually safer and more cost-effective to use small language models to ensure we build on responsible foundations.
The majority of use cases are internal
AI is sometimes requested as a feature or product without having identified a specific problem it’s going to solve. When we look at successful delivery, the focus is clearly shifting to internal use cases to manage risk and build confidence.
Focus on the problem. One of our teams shared the example of an incubator project that was shut down because the scope was too broad rather than focused on a specific problem. GenAI works best when it solves a narrow, well-defined issue.
Managing risk strategically. Right now, the majority of action is internal. Our technical experts estimate a 60/40 split favoring internal tools because the reputational risk of a customer-facing hallucination is higher. Internal tools allow for faster adjustment and direct feedback without the fear of losing external customers.
Find high-value, low-risk opportunities. The best opportunities often lie in low-risk areas with high cognitive load. One of our team members pivoted a client from a high-risk predictive model to a glossary bot to help consultants define terms, solving a proven pain point with lower risk.
The 2026 market won't be won by those with the biggest models, but by those with the most robust nervous systems: the testing frameworks, data pipelines, well defined workflows and governance that allow AI to act safely. As we move from a phase of messy experimentation into industrialization, our priority must be reliability over hype.
The honeymoon period is over. Let’s take the hard-won lessons from our prototypes and build the industrialized, high-value systems that 2026 demands.
Disclaimer: The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Thoughtworks.