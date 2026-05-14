The initial wave of GenAI hype has settled. We’re left with the reality that while building a flashy demo is easy, engineering a reliable product is far more difficult. I interviewed a diverse group of technical and product experts across Thoughtworks working on AI products for our clients to move beyond the buzzwords and understand the ground truth.

The consensus — strongly backed by emerging 2026 market trends — is that while the market is still noisy, the actual work of delivery is shifting from theoretical experimentation to the rigorous work of integration, safety, and industrialization. We’ve effectively transitioned from the "wow" phase to the "how" phase.