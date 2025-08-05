Navigating how to scale AI

AI dominates headlines, but most enterprises still struggle to move from isolated pilots and proofs-of-concept to production. If your organization is finding it hard to scale AI in a way that ties directly to business outcomes, this webinar offers clear direction.

In our webinar, Scaling AI: Turning hype into business value, our speakers explore a common barrier where many teams take a tech-first approach to AI, ignoring the organizational complexity that underpins true scale. To address this, the speakers introduce the FOREST framework, a structured approach built on six essential dimensions:

Foundational AI architecture strategy: Build a modular, scalable tech foundation for AI.

Build a modular, scalable tech foundation for AI. Operating model: Balance centralized and federated structures to enable business-aligned execution.

Balance centralized and federated structures to enable business-aligned execution. Ready data: Ensure high-quality, contextualized data, supported by semantic layers and observability.

Ensure high-quality, contextualized data, supported by semantic layers and observability. Experience for humans in AI: Design interfaces that focus on real user needs and adoption.

Design interfaces that focus on real user needs and adoption. Strategic alignment: Connect AI use cases to business goals with measurable impact.

Connect AI use cases to business goals with measurable impact. Trustworthy AI: Establish governance, compliance and ethical guardrails from day one.

Speakers move beyond theory and offer practical examples, including how Zeiss Group approaches AI governance in regulated environments. They discuss how to shift data quality left in the pipeline, implement knowledge graphs, standardize semantics and set up federated teams with clear accountability. They challenge hype cycles and advocate for responsible AI innovation, especially in agentic systems, where AI acts autonomously across workflows.



They don’t just explore what needs to be done; they unpack the how. You’ll hear how to evaluate federated operating models, define target architecture before buying tools and get executive buy-in by showing value at the use-case level.

The webinar wraps with a forward-looking lens on agentic AI, what it is, where it’s going and why getting the foundations right today is the best investment in tomorrow’s capabilities. If you’re responsible for turning AI vision into reality, this is a session you can’t afford to miss.

Watch the Tech Horizons-Scaling AI webinar on-demand to learn what it really takes to move beyond the hype and deliver results.





The panel members